Weekly youth shooting program held in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

A weekly shotgun shooting program coached by nationally certified 4-H, NRA, and YSSA shotgun coaches is open to kids in grades 6-12.

The program meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at Capitol City Gun Club, 3590 Arrowhead Drive.

Its focus is on gun safety, shooting basics and rules of the games. No prior experience is necessary, but a parent or legal guardian must be present.

The cost is $5 for a box of 25 shells or 25 clay targets. Additionally, loaner shotguns are available for borrow.

An orientation event that will include safety training and live fire is planned at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. At orientation, boxes of targets will be sold for half price.

To RSVP for orientation or for more information, call Jay Yankoskie at 775-450-6968; or Pepper Freyman at 775-843-7773; or Bob White at 775-530-3296.