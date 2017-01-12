Western Nevada College holding driver education classes | NevadaAppeal.com

Safety tips, driving regulations and handling peer pressure are all covered in driver education courses offered by Western Nevada College on all three of its campuses and at Fernley High School during the spring semester.

At its Carson City campus, teens age 15 and older can choose between Saturday sessions that start on Jan. 21, April 1 and May 6, as well as a daily session running March 20-23.

On the Douglas campus in Minden, prospective drivers can choose between a daily session Feb. 21-24 and a Saturday session starting on March 4.

In Fallon, a daily class is offered April 17-21 and a Saturday class serves students beginning on May 6.

For Fernley and surrounding communities, daily and Saturday classes are available. The Saturday class starts Feb. 4, while daily session begins April 3. Both sessions are at Fernley High School.

Each session includes four days of instruction, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $100.

In addition to Nevada driving regulations, the course covers how to handle distractions and peer pressure, and how to prevent falling asleep at the wheel or driving under the influence.

Speakers include public safety officials and insurance representatives. Instruction includes tips on how to drive safely around large trucks and motorcycles, and how to avoid unexpected objects in the road, as well as maneuvering safely through roundabouts, and rules for driving in bad weather.

WNC also offers an online 30-Hour New Driver Education class for $90. This course provides a solid foundation of the knowledge and skills necessary to become a safe driver. Register at any time. Students have 60 days from the date of registration to complete the course. Nevada law requires new drivers younger than 18 to take a 30-hour New Driver Education course if one is offered within 30 miles of their home.

For more information, call 775-445-4463, or contact Tracy.Bradfute@wnc.edu. To learn more information about WNC’s Continuing Education classes or to register, go to http://www.wnc.edu/continuing-education/.