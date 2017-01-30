Western Nevada College hosting art reception Thursday for ‘Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears’ | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada College in Carson City is hosting a closing reception to celebrate “Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears,” an art display by Jill Brugler.

The clay and ceramic exhibit will be up through Friday in the main gallery.

“The feeling I am trying to express is that of the curious. The curiosity of form, clay, ceramic, glaze and concept,” Brugler said. “Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears is to reflect those interests I have as a women and as an artist.”

The reception will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.