Western Nevada College Soccer Club to share turf with Reno 1868 FC
September 22, 2017
Two soccer teams founded at nearly the same time will square off in a friendly exhibition match.
Western Nevada College's Soccer Club will have the opportunity to play professional team Reno 1868 FC at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.
Reno 1868 secured a United States League playoff berth with a victory on Sept. 20.
Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free.
The match is presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union.
