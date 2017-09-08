WNC Fallon offers campus community education classes

Western Nevada College is offering several interesting classes through its Community Education Division.

Classes are designed to enrich the cultural, social and recreational life of our community. Course details, fees and registration information are available at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

Golf for Beginners

Meets Tuesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., beginning Sept. 12. Learn the fundamentals of golf including how the game is played, how the clubs work, how to hold and swing clubs, rules and etiquette, golf attire, and how to play on the golf course. Cost: $100

Kids Clay & Crafts: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., beginning Sept. 19. Experienced students will expand their knowledge of how to work with clay, hand-build gifts for family and friends, and create unique craft projects using different mediums. Ages: 8-16. Cost: $45

Golf for Intermediate/Advanced

Meets Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. Improve your swing, better your short game, and gain other useful tips from Fallon's own Golf Pro in this informative class. Cost: $100

Beginning Pottery

Meets Wednesdays, 6:30-9 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. Come create your own family heirloom. This beginning pottery class will focus on hand building techniques (pinch pots, coils, and slabs), glazing and other decorating techniques, and ultimately how to use the wheel. Cost: $80, plus $20 supply fee payable to instructor first day of class.

Fun Family Fitness

Meets Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m., beginning Sept. 13, or Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., beginning Sept. 16. Families will enjoy six weeks of interactive exercises that will focus on body weight and cardio exercises. Children ages 4 and up. Cost: $89 per parent/child pair.

Amateur Astronomy: Origins

Meets Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. Discover the origins of our solar system and how to use smart phone apps to locate galaxies, planets, and comets. Planet viewing outside, weather permitting. Cost: $46

Social Media Basics: Facebook

Meets Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-noon. Learn how to stay connected with family and friends, secure your personal profile, and stay in the know with current events. Cost: $35

Female Empowerment

Meets Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. Acquire skills to enhance your self-esteem to become a strong, secure, independent person in this informative class. Cost: $79

Beginning Ceramics for Kids

Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-5:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 18. This class is for younger students that have minimal or no experience working with clay. Projects include: pinch pot, coiled vase, petal bowls, some sculpture in clay. Ages: 6-10. Cost: $45

Basic Excel, Part 2

Meets Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 19-22, 6-9 p.m. Enhance your Excel skills to include learning how to analyze data using formulas, manage workbook data, create custom filters, and much more. Cost: $75

An Introduction to Sports Betting

Meets Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m., beginning Sept. 19. Just in time for football season, learn all about point spreads, parlays, overs and unders, and the money line. Cost: $40

Amateur Astronomy: Telescopes

Meets Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m. Discover all about telescopes. Class will go over cleaning and setting up a telescope, dangers in using telescopes for solar viewing and using finder scopes. Outdoor setup of telescopes including a large telescope for viewing will be set-up. Cost: $46

Understanding Personality Types

Meets Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Learn to identify and understand different types of personalities, including your own! Students will be taught practical tips on how to use this knowledge well in parenting, business, teaching and in day-to-day relationships. Cost: $40, plus $20 testing supply fee payable to instructor day of class.

Self-Defense

Meets Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Improve your awareness, build your confidence, and increase your knowledge of how to defend yourself in this vital class. Cost: $50

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The Community Education program is self-supporting and does not receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. These activities are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.