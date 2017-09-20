WNC’s Accelerated Mechatronic Systems certification to start Oct. 2

Technicians already working in Nevada's high-tech manufacturing and distribution industries can take their skills and knowledge to the next level with a training program only offered at Western Nevada College.

WNC will prepare a small group to earn their internationally recognized Siemens Mechatronic Systems Assistant Certification through a custom series of courses covering electrical, mechanical, fluid power and automated technology topics.

The Mechatronic Systems Certification training program with Siemens Automation is offered for two weeks of intense study and hands-on practice, starting on Oct. 2. The class meets daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2-6 and again Oct. 30-Nov. 3. Students will attend a class recap on Nov. 17, including the certification exam.

This is an opportunity for local companies to develop their production and maintenance expertise internally, and to invest in their teams through a world-class Nevada-focused training provider.

Participants will elevate their knowledge and skills for advanced manufacturing and automated systems, troubleshooting and root cause analysis, preventive and predictive maintenance, adaptable expertise for control and support of electromechanical systems and an introduction to Industry 4.0. perspectives.

For information or permission to enroll, contact Emily Howarth at emily.howarth@wnc.edu or 775-445-3300.