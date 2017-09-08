Workshop in Carson City to cover tools for business success

On Sept. 12, from noon to 1 p.m., Diane Dye Hansen will host the September Lunchbox Learning Session in collaboration with Adams Hub for Innovation.

Hansen is the principal of "What Works Coaching," a Carson City-based business coaching firm which helps entrepreneurs and solopreneurs learn new ways to thrive during challenging periods, including career re-inventions.

During the session, Hansen will elaborate on three key obstacles that prevent entrepreneurs from achieving success.

"Each of us, at some point, enters a loop called the Paradox of Perfection," Hansen explains. "There are three distinct 'loops' which can stop our ideas from reaching fruition: the Learning Loop, the Resource Loop and the Self-Belief Loop. Most of the time, we don't realize we're stuck in one of these vicious cycles, and we're unaware how to get out."

The process of moving efficiently from idea to execution can be difficult but achievable, according to Hansen. Hansen will provide participants with practical tools to flush out ideas, and strategies for scheduling the necessary 'white space' or time for ideation.

Hansen will also introduce a unique new approach to starting a business, known as "Crappertunity." The idea is designed to benefit entrepreneurs and businesses during times of crisis or transition.

Adams Hub's Lunchbox Learning Series is open to the public and admission is free. Classes cover a wide variety of business topics and feature different subject matter experts. A current calendar of events is available at adamshub.com.

To find more information about the upcoming session, visit adamshub.com.

The Adams Hub for Innovation is at 111 W. Proctor St. Unlimited free parking is available in the lot at Curry and Proctor streets.

Space is limited for this session. Please RSVP to grow@adamshub.com. To receive news about upcoming classes and special events, visit adamshub.com and subscribe to the e-newsletter.

For information or to schedule a private class for your team, call 775-222-0001.