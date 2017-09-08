Yard sale on Sept. 30 to benefit Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada

Clothing, furniture, household items, art, vintage items and more will be offered in the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada's yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30.

The sale will be in the museum's parking lot located at 813 N. Carson St. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Children's Museum, which is a nonprofit receiving no federal or state funding.

To donate an item to the sale, call Charlie Blim at 775-575-7333.