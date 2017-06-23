Young Chautauquans to visit Dangberg Historic Park in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

Young Chautauquans will present "People Who United the States" at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Wednesday, June 28, at 6:30 pm.

The Douglas County Historical Society's Young Chautauqua Program presenters are 15 year old Jahmila Santiago as "Sarah Winnemucca", 15 year old Sandia Johnson as "Abigail Fillmore", 6 year old Sam Johnson as "John Muir", 10 year old Micaiah Maulis as "Thomas Edison" and 9 year old Mamre Maulis as "John Glen".

This event is sponsored by Soaring NV, Bently Ranch, Douglas County, Dr. James the Dentist, NV Energy, Ridge Tahoe Resort, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Carson Valley Inn and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. This event is also made possible with the assistance of Nevada Humanities, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The event is free for all to attend.

The Douglas County Historical Society seeks to enrich lives by preserving and making accessible local history, to its surrounding communities and visitors. Educators of the Young Chautauqua Program aim to inspire children to find a passion for history through the artistry of Chautauqua. The program brings history alive and encourages a fun learning environment where the children understand the complexities, struggles and achievements of some of history's most inspirational individuals. These positive role models also play an important role in influencing the children's future by inspiring them to become involved in their communities and to have a love of humanity.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. This is an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Dogs are not permitted at this event. For more information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.

Other Chautauqua performances coming up at the park include Doug Watson as "Will Rogers" on July 12, Doug Mishler as "Theodore Roosevelt" on July 26 and Chris Bayer as "Major William Ormsby" on August 9. The park's full 2017 event schedule is available at the park's website.