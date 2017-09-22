Youth hunting season opens Saturday in Nevada

It's a good weekend to be a young hunter in Nevada with youth hunts for upland game opening statewide and a migratory bird youth hunt opening in the Northwest Zone.

A youth-only waterfowl season is scheduled for Saturday in the Northwest Zone. The Northwest Zone includes Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey and Washoe Counties.

This youth season is open only to hunters 17 years of age or younger, including non-residents. The young hunters must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years old. However, adults are not allowed to hunt during this season.

In addition youth seasons for chukar, Hungarian partridge, quail, and rabbit (cottontail, pygmy and white tailed jackrabbit) will be also open Saturday and run through October 1, 2017, statewide.

Youth hunters between the ages of 12 and 15 will need a current hunting license and the appropriate Nevada state stamps but will not need a Federal duck stamp. Hunters 16 years of age and older must also possess a Federal duck stamp. Participants under the age of 12 are not required to possess a license; however, NDOW strongly recommends they complete a hunter education course prior to the hunt. Course information and registration can be accessed online at http://www.ndow.org.

Saturday is also the opener for the waterfowl general season for the Northeast Zone (Elko and White Pine counties), ducks and mergansers, Canada geese and brant, white-fronted geese, coots and common moorhens and common snipe will be open through October 22.

