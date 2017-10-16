Youth production of ‘Honk! Jr.’ planned in Carson City
October 16, 2017
Wild Horse Children's Theater will present "Honk! Jr.," the award-winning musical that transformed Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale of the Ugly Duckling into a modern musical comedy.
Performances will be at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St., on Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Honk! Jr. tells the story of Ugly, who is shunned because of his odd, gawky looks. Ugly struggles for acceptance and understanding from his family and the other animals in the barnyard.
Because of the themes of acceptance and tolerance, the theater group is partnering with the Carson City Library to present interactive anti-bullying workshops in November and December. Information about the workshops is posted at http://carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/3471031.
Show tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors/students and $5 for ages 4-12. Buy them at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com, or call 775-440-1170.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- NV Energy offering $50 to recycle old refrigerators
- Gold Hill Hotel continues Comstock lecture series Thursday
- Nevada State Railroad Museum hosting annual Harvest Train
- Carson City Mona Lisa and Wine offering Mad Housewife Wine Wednesdays
- Museum seeks volunteers for Nevada Day celebration in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Carson High School senior makes supporting classmates and kids a priority
- SlotWorld Casino in Carson City closing Sunday for remodel
- Dennis Hof says Bunny Ranch looking into sex-bots
- Homeland Security funding formula doesn’t recognize Vegas’s real population
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office concerned with rising number of wrecks