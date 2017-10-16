Youth production of ‘Honk! Jr.’ planned in Carson City

Wild Horse Children's Theater will present "Honk! Jr.," the award-winning musical that transformed Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale of the Ugly Duckling into a modern musical comedy.

Performances will be at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St., on Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Honk! Jr. tells the story of Ugly, who is shunned because of his odd, gawky looks. Ugly struggles for acceptance and understanding from his family and the other animals in the barnyard.

Because of the themes of acceptance and tolerance, the theater group is partnering with the Carson City Library to present interactive anti-bullying workshops in November and December. Information about the workshops is posted at http://carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/3471031.

Show tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors/students and $5 for ages 4-12. Buy them at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com, or call 775-440-1170.