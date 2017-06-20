Youth summer program underway in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada began summer programming with Camp Battle Born on June 5. Camp Battle Born runs through Aug. 11. Activities are planned around weekly themes including survival camp, artful antics and mad science camp.

Matt Sampson, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said mandatory parent orientation sessions are held at 5:30 p.m. Mondays through June 26 in both English and Spanish. Club membership is $30 per year. Summer sessions are $40 per week. Scholarships are available for families needing financial assistance and will be discussed at parent orientation.

"Fun surprises are planned for our summer kids," Sampson said. "In the past couple of weeks, Little Caesar's Love Kitchen showed up with enough pizza to feed almost 300 kids, the Carson City Host Kiwanis Club and Carson City Boy Scout Troop 33 presented a Flag Day celebration and Journey of Hope shared a meal with our kids."

Field trips are geared toward age groups including Little Explorers, ages 7-9, Tweens ages 10-12, and Teens, ages 13-18. Parents must sign their kids up in the office prior to each outing and trips must be paid for the week prior to the day of the trip. Prices for each trip will be posted. Field trips range from $5-$40 depending on the event, and each child must wear a Club field trip T-shirt for easy identification as a Club kid. T-shirts are $6.

For information, visit http://www.bgcwn.org.