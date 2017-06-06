Youth triathlon series to be held in Carson City, Reno and Sparks | NevadaAppeal.com

Washoe County and the cities of Reno, Carson City and Sparks are teaming up to provide a regional Kid's Triathlon series. The noncompetitive triathlons are designed to introduce kids to the sport. No times or places will be recorded.

Participants can sign up for one or more races. If all four races are completed, participants receive a T-shirt.

Youth age 4-18 who can bike, swim and run are encouraged to sign up in one of five age groups: 4-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-18. The cost is $35 per participant, per location. The fee includes a location T-shirt, medal and goody bag.

Events are planned at four locations — Idelwild Pool and Park in Reno on June 18 (register at Reno.Gov/ParksAndRec or 775-334-2262); Carson Aquatic Facility, 841 Roop St. in Carson City on July 15 (TigerSharks.org or 775-882-7946); Bowers Mansion, 4005 Bowers Mansion Road in Washoe Valley, on Aug. 12 (WashoeCountyParks.com or 775-785-4512); and Alf Sorensen Community Center, 1400 Baring Boulevard in Sparks on Sept. 10 (SparksRec.com). Each event starts at 7:45 a.m.

Participants must provide their own swimsuit, goggles, towels, running shoes, running clothes, bicycle and bike helmet. Children need to be able to swim across the pool unassisted. Parents must accompany children ages 4 to 6 for the swimming event.