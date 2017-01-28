Another (moderate) storm is expected next week | NevadaAppeal.com

The Tahoe region is expecting to see more snow fall next week, though not at the same magnitude of recent storms.

The National Weather Service Reno said it’s expecting to see a moderate range system come through the area from the middle to end of next week. This system is expected to only bring a few feet of snow into the high Sierra, 8 to 12 inches at lake level and only a few inches in the Carson area, said meteorologist Scott McGuire.

“It won’t be a big blockbuster storm like we have been seeing,” McGuire said. “It is a moderate range storm where the Sierra could see additional snowfall.”

McGuire said this is purely an estimate since the storm isn’t expected for at least another five days.

“We don’t expect it to be anything of magnitude, however it is still a few days out and it could pick up more moisture, we just don’t know right now,” McGuire said. “But at this point, it is just a typical winter-type system.”

Residents can enjoy nice weather this weekend, McGuire said, as temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s during the day and drop to the teens at night.