Area weather; flood & wind advisories | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon weather

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Reno weather

Today

A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Rain before 1am, then rain and snow. Low around 31. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Carson City

Today

Rain and snow likely before 10am, then rain. High near 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Rain before 1am, then rain and snow. Temperature rising to around 43 by 3am. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday

Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 33 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Advisories

Wind Advisory

WESTERN NEVADA BASIN AND RANGE INCLUDING PYRAMID LAKE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF FERNLEY, FALLON, LOVELOCK, AND SILVER

SPRINGS

309 AM PST TUE JAN 10 2017

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RENO HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY,

WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING. THIS REPLACES THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY.

* WINDS: SOUTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH.

* WAVE HEIGHTS ON PYRAMID LAKE: 2 TO 4 FEET…HIGHEST ON THE NORTH

AND EAST SHORES.

* IMPACTS: STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS

ESPECIALLY IF DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. THIS INCLUDES

INTERSTATE 80, HIGHWAYS 50 AND 95, AND ALTERNATE 50 AND 95.

* BOATING ACTIVITY IS NOT RECOMMENDED TODAY. SMALL BOATS, KAYAKS

AND PADDLE BOARDS WILL BE PRONE TO CAPSIZING AND SHOULD REMAIN

OFF LAKE WATERS UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS SUCH AS PATIO

FURNITURE AND TRASH CANS BEFORE WINDS INCREASE WHICH COULD BLOW

THESE ITEMS AWAY. THE BEST THING TO DO IS PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME BY

MAKING SURE YOU HAVE EXTRA FOOD AND WATER ON HAND, FLASHLIGHTS

WITH SPARE BATTERIES AND/OR CANDLES IN THE EVENT OF A POWER

OUTAGE.

Flood Warning

FLOOD WARNING

…Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity for the

following rivers in Nevada…

Carson River Near Carson City affecting Carson City…Churchill…

Douglas AND Lyon COUNTIES

For the Mainstem Carson River…including Carson City…

Moderate flooding is occurring…with Major flooding forecast.

Heavy rain has ended with snow levels around 5500 feet. Light rain will

continue today. However, flooding of the Carson River will continue into

this evening with major flooding forecast. Flooding of low lying areas

from Genoa to Dayton will continue to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Never drive through flooded areas. Follow the directions of emergency

officials before returning to closed areas due to flooding.

…Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Major severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Carson River Near Carson City.

* UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* At 1:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 11.0 feet by

early Tuesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage

Tuesday evening.

* Impact…At 11 feet…Major flooding. Many roads, highways, homes and

structures flooded from Genoa to Fort Churchill, including Carson City,

Stewart, Empire and Dayton. Transportation becomes difficult, and US

Highway 395 is closed. Massive bank erosion possible4 with capability of

washing away buildings, roads, heavy machinery. River channel begins to

move around laterally.

* Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet

on December 4 1950.

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Reno NV

1031 PM PST MON JAN 9 2017

Churchill NV-Storey NV-Washoe NV-Pershing NV-Douglas NV-Lyon NV-

Carson City NV-

1031 PM PST MON JAN 9 2017

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

West central Churchill County in west central Nevada…

Storey County in western Nevada…

Southern Washoe County in western Nevada…

Southwestern Pershing County in west central Nevada…

Douglas County in western Nevada…

Lyon County in west central Nevada…

Carson City in western Nevada…

* Until 1030 AM PST Tuesday

* At 1030 PM PST, a few roads in western Nevada remain closed due to

flooding and debris cleanup. Flood waters have been slow to drain

from lowland areas of the Truckee Meadows and the Carson Valley.

* Flows on most creeks and rivers will continue to slowly recede

overnight and early Tuesday morning. High flows will continue to

move down the Truckee River toward Nixon and along the Carson

River toward Dayton and Fort Churchill. Flows on the lower reaches

of the Truckee and Carson Rivers will decrease on Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.