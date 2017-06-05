Artrepreneurs work on display | NevadaAppeal.com

McKenzie Martin and Breeanne Yeoman noticed the balloons in front of the The Studio at Adams Hub during the Wine Walk on Saturday. They stopped in to find the exhibit of the artists who are enrolled in the Northern Nevada Artrepreneurs Workshop.

"It's amazing," Martin said. "It's beautiful."

The pop-up gallery was open during the Downtown Business Association Wine Walk and featured 29 local artistis, including music from the Andes, painting, jewelry, recycled art and Zentangle.

Jim and Lisa Dagget brought a sampling of necklaces they typically display at the Gallery on Main in Genoa.

"Jim does the rock cutting and silver work, then I make the necklaces," Lisa explained. "They're all individual, handmade and one of a kind. We call them jewelry art. We're addicted to natural stones. We know how amazing they are."

She said she was happy to have the opportunity to not only display her own work but to see the artwork of her classmates from the four-week arts marketing workshop.

"You can finally understand what people are talking about in class," she said. "When you see it, the light bulb goes on. Everything is so different and so refreshing."

Mark Salinas, the city's arts and culture coordinator, organized the show with the participants of the workshop, which was a collaboration by the Nevada Arts Council, the Carson City Visitors Bureau and Adams Hub for Innovation.

"This is a chance to show the diversity of Northern Nevada Artists in a setting that's truly a community collaboration," he said. "We're receiving a lot of positive feedback from artists and the public."

Candida Webb, of Reno, brought two of her paintings, "Pinnacles of Pyramid Lake," and "Yosemite Falls."

She said the training she's received has been particularly helpful.

"The workshops have been the best I've ever been to," she said. "The presenters all had something so valuable to share. It gave a lot of inspiration to a lot of artists. I look around and I'm really amazed by the artists here."

She said she was also impressed with the artistic vibe emerging in the capital city.

"I came to this today and thought to myself, 'I so want to move to Carson City,'" she said. "Carson City is a growing arts culture that is very diverse. I love it here."