BIRTHS | NevadaAppeal.com

Banner Churchill Community Hospital:

November 16, 2016

A girl, Brynlee Rae Bryant to Shaina Leann Bryant and Cody Joe Bryant, Weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 20 ¾ inches

November 17, 2016

A boy, Dakota James Ott to Nancy and Delbert Ott, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches

November 18, 2016

A boy, Caedyn Alain Luis Ortega to Desiree Mcintosh and Cristian Oretega, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches

November 26, 2016

A girl, Emelia Jessalynn Thompson to Jessica and Chris Thompson, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18 inches

November 28, 2016

A girl, Adalyn Kae Elizabeth Hamlin to Cheyenne Hamlin, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches

November 29, 2016

A girl, Abigayle Marie Ross to Christine Louise Ogle and Michael Brandon Ross, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches

November 30, 2016

A girl, Serenity Nicole Hughes to Amanda Marie Leon and Christopher David Hughes, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 21 inches

A boy, Xavier Villa-Garcia to Carmen Vargas and Francisco Garcia Villa, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches

A girl, Claire James Phillips to Michelle M. Belanger and James W. Phillips, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches

December 7, 2016

A boy, Zaeland Michael Joseph Hansen to Ashlie Grijalva and Chris Hansen weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches

A boy, Michael David Gillum to Hannah and Kevin Gillum, weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, and measuring 20 inches

December 8, 2016

A girl, Mileyah Jennie Wollweber to LaShelle Amy Birchum and Bernard Jo Wollweber, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 22 inches

December 9, 2016

A girl, Faith Nichole Christiano to Jordan Nichole Heaverne and Christopher John Christopher, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches

December 10, 2016

A boy, Ronin Victor Ansotegui to Jentry R. Ansotegui and Victor D. Ansotegui, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 21 ¾ inches

December 13, 2016

A girl, Paisley Christine Deems to Brittany and Matthew Deems, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches

A boy, Ryatt Rayous Ames to Shannel Farpella and Michael Ames, weighing 4 pounds, 6.7 ounces and measuring 11 ¾ inches