Bull Bash about to begin | NevadaAppeal.com

The fourth annual DeGolyer Buckin' Horse and Bull Bash kicks off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.

General admission is $10 with seniors, students with ID, and children 12 and under costing $5. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. This year will have a third ticket line, free water and an awning to give people relief from the heat.

The rodeo features bull and bronco riding, barrel racing, youth wild pony racing as well as junior bull and steer racing, and more. Kristina DeGolyer also said they added more youth events this year, though there are plenty of adult events as well. A free kids zone will also be available and the Nevada Hazzurd will perform after the rodeo.

This is the first year for the Bull Bash being under TNT Rodeo Productions, a nonprofit organization to help youths in rodeo. According to DeGolyer, the funds will go toward helping a new rodeo team attend competitions.

DeGolyer added the Bull Bash focuses on youth events and part of their goal is to encourage younger cowboys and cowgirls to take part with children as young as 3 participating in the past.

This is Fallon's first big rodeo of the year. There will also be rodeos in August, September and October.

DeGolyer said they appreciate the community's support of the Buckin' Horse and Bull Bash and everyone coming out to enjoy the rodeo.

"Without the spectators we wouldn't have it," she said. "We really appreciate it and hope everyone can come on out."