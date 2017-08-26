A look at Carson through the lens of the U.S. Census Bureau

It's always good to know a bit about our city when being asked who we are. The US Census Bureau provides some of those answers and was last updated in 2016, so the stats are fairly current.

In 2010, the Census reported the city's population at 55,274. As of July 1, 2016, we were down to 54,742, but are climbing. The state demographer has predicted by 2032, Carson City population will increase to over 69,000.

The age breakdown shows the under five population to have been 5.8 percent in 2010 vs. 5.3 percent today. That seems to be in line with Millennials having children later in life. Today, persons under 18 (not including those under 5) total 20.3 percent, a decrease from the 2010 total of 21.4 percent. The over 65 group has increased from 15.5 percent to 20.3 percent — same as those under 18.

The Hispanic/Latino population has grown from 21.3 percent to 23.6 percent in the past 16 years. The white population deceased from 70.7 percent to 67.9 percent.

Between 2011-2015, the Census Bureau counted 21,594 household with an average occupancy of 2.43 persons. 86.8 percent were recorded as high school graduates during this period with 20.7 percent holding a bachelor's or higher degree.

In 2010, we recorded 382.1 souls per square mile, but expect that to increase as more housing units are built.

As one would expect in a capital city, our largest employer is the government — whether Federal, State, Local or School District — with the school district being the largest single public-sector employer. The non-profit Carson Tahoe Hospital is this city's largest non-government employer, according to stats gathered by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation – 3rd Quarter 2016.

In the private sector — ranking in order — Click Bond ranked #9, Casino Fandango #10, Wal-Mart Supercenter #11, PCC Structurals #12, Costco Wholesale #13, Gold Dust West #14 and Manpower Temporary Services #20. All others are some type of governmental agency.