BUSINESS BRIEFS

United Federal Credit Union names Chuy Ampudia Carson City branch manager

Chuy Ampudia has been appointed to the position of branch manager of the United Federal Credit Union (UFCU) branch at 1350 E. William St. in Carson City. He's responsible for providing operational leadership to branch staff, including staff development and retention, and growth of branch sales performance.

Ampudia has several years of experience in the financial industry as a service manager, personal banker and teller. He's a native of Carson City and volunteers with Friends in Service Helping.

D&D Roofing celebrates 40 years

RENO — D&D Roofing and Sheet Metal, Nevada's leading roofing company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in business as a locally based company.

Ken Dillon, president, is proud of the success the company has achieved since opening in 1977. Since then Dillon expanded and grew his company by acquiring several reputable roofing companies.

"I remember 1977, Hotel California and the theme from Rocky were number one on the charts, and we were working hard to become the number one roofing company in Nevada," said Dillon. "Throughout the years everybody pitched in and worked hard for our customers and the growth of our company, and we achieved our goal."

One of Dillon's proudest accomplishments came in 2002 when he rewarded his loyal employees for their tireless service by making them all owners of the company through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) that enables employees to receive stock, at no cost to them, thus making them part owners of the company. It was one of the first ESOP programs to be enacted in the area. Dillon said, "when you talk to an employee, you're talking to an owner, how great is that."

Today D&D is one of Nevada's oldest and most successful roofing companies. Dillon is looking forward to the next 40 years continuing to grow his company, rewarding his employees and providing quality work and service to all their customers. This year D&D Roofing's sales are projected to reach $22 million, a highlight for Dillon and his employees.