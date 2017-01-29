Business Briefs: How to access business success topic of event | NevadaAppeal.com

How to access business success topic of event

The eWomenNetwork Reno/Carson/Tahoe Chapter’s January event, “Safe to Succeed: Accessing Your Innate Brilliance for Business,” will take place 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Hidden Valley Country Club, 3575 E. Hidden Valley Drive, Reno.

Presenter Gary Salyer, Ph.D., maintains there are certain rights given early in life. Predictable problems and patterns with success and money arise if any of these rights are damaged.

Attendees will learn Salyer’s six rights needed for success and wealth; business, wealth and success patterns that speak of missing rights; how to restore missing success rights; and automating your “rights” business mind.

Salyer is a nationally featured speaker for The Great Love Debate. He works with women who want more success and love in their lives. He’s the creator of the Succeeding the Rights Way, a process for discovering how to access success.

The evening includes eWomenNetwork’s trademarked Accelerated Networking, dinner and a business expo. No-host wine and beer will be available.

Doors open and networking begins at 4:45 p.m. The cost is $42.50 for eWomenNetwork members, $52.50 for non-members and $62.50 for late registration beginning February 12. Vendor tables are available.

For more information or to register, go to http://www.ewomennetwork.com/chapter/reno, or call 775-747-2726.

Course to cover business basics of online marketing

A course is being offered in Carson City to cover techniques businesses can use to attract more clients.

The course, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at 808 W. Nye Lane, will cover the basics to create a successful online marketing campaign.

Topics to be touched on include the “must dos” for successful online marketing — social media, directories and search engines, SEO basics, paid search, email marketing, press releases and call-to-actions.

The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call 844 232-7227, or go to http://www.northernnevadascore.org/internet-marketing-carson-city/.

CREW of Northern Nevada announces Deal of the Year

The $4.25 million sale of the Isbell Office Suites, which was initially listed on the Capstak commercial real estate market network, was named Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada Deal of the Year.

The sale, was initiated through Capstak’s Haves & Wants platform leveraging its proprietary matching algorithms. Andie Wilson, principal broker at NAI Alliance, was dynamically connected with the project listed on Capstak, represented by Senior Vice President/Executive Managing Director of Colliers International, Melissa Molyneaux.

The transaction closed in less than 90 days from the date it went into contract. Wilson represented the Los Angeles based buyer and Molyneaux represented the Reno based seller, Isbell Properties, LLC.

The Deal of the Year award recognizes CREW members and sponsors who network together for a commercial real estate deal. CREW members Ashley Young, Andie Wilson, Brad Bonkowski, Cheryl Evans, Melissa Molyneaux, Brittany Diehl, Rebecca Rich, Luann Barnes and Denise Barcomb were involved in the sale of 639 Isbell Road.

Literacy program raises $250,000 in books and cash

City National Bank’s Reading is the Way Up literacy program, in partnership with Barnes & Noble, raised $250,000 in new books and cash for 33 schools and nonprofit organizations in four states including Nevada.

In an effort to promote literacy and support local communities, the book donations were part of the 9th Annual Holiday Book Drive last December at Barnes & Noble in partnership with City National’s literacy program, now in its 15th year.

Customers at 16 Barnes & Noble stores in Nevada, New York, Tennessee and California donated 60,000 new books. City National provided a $120,000 cash donation for additional new books to be purchased through Barnes & Noble by the school librarians at each of the schools and nonprofit organizations receiving books.

This year’s donation set a new record for the number of books ever donated through the holiday book drive program.

Adams joins Diversified Consulting Services

Thomas Adams, P.E., is joining Diversified Consulting Services as a project manager for the Reno office.

Adams brings more than 20 years of engineering design, materials testing, and project management experience to the team. In his new role, he will be responsible for supervision of construction management and materials testing projects throughout Western Nevada.

DCS is a Nevada owned and operated company that specializes in construction project management for transportation projects throughout the state.

Started in 1990, DCS employs 40 engineers and technicians statewide and has successfully performed construction management services for more than 100 NDOT and county transportation projects since its inception.

Carson business awarded top safety honor

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognized American Buildings Company in Carson City on Jan. 24 for its successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program. This award highlights American Buildings Company’s dedication to creating a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.

Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their work site.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information on SCATS or for a schedule of free training courses, call toll free 1.877.4SAFENV, or go to http://www.4safenv.state.nv.us.