Carson City’s Sierra Inline Hockey League receives grant

The Save Mart Companies C.A.R.E.S. Foundation is pleased to announce six organizations throughout California and Northern Nevada have received grants, including one in Carson City: Sierra Inline Hockey League received $1,500.

The Save Mart Companies has long advocated for sports as a way to keep communities active and healthy. The grant will help the Sierra Inline Hockey League replace its rink's playing surface. The current plastic tile surface has been used for about 15 years and is near the end of its life. This league is a first-time recipient of a C.A.R.E.S. grant.

"We want the communities we serve to thrive," said Chris Benson, store manager of the Save Mart at 3620 N. Carson Street. "These funds will help the rink continue to be a recreation destination for our region."

CARES stands for Community, Arts, Recreation, Education and Sports and focuses on improving lives under these categories. The Save Mart Companies CARES Foundation donated more than $300,000 last year to nearly three dozen organizations in California and Northern Nevada. For more information, visit http://www.SaveMart.com, under the Community tab.