Carson City’s Union to hold grand opening

The Union, Carson City's newest downtown eatery, tap house and coffee purveyor, is throwing a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening party today from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 302 N. Carson St.

Following the ribbon cutting at 5:30, The Union's grand opening party commences with hosted food, wine and beer for a $20 donation at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and The Greenhouse Project. A cash bar will also be available.

"We want everyone in Carson to come celebrate with us," said chef Mark Estee of The Union, Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and chez louie in the Nevada Museum of Art. "Carson has such great energy, such a feeling of community. We have been welcomed and feel right at home here as we work with other local restaurateurs to elevate the food scene in our state capital."

The Union is a collaboration between Estee, Mark Trujillo of Hub Coffee Roasters, Tanya McCaffrey, CEO and founder of Vast financial services, executive chef Tommy Linnett and general manager Nick Meyer.

The restaurant opened in June in the building formerly occupied by Lake Tahoe Brewing Co. The back patio on Curry Street has been restored and features a large outdoor fireplace and coffee bar. Additional bathrooms have been added and an interior hallway connects the patio, coffee bar, large room for special events or additional seating in the central part of the building and the restaurant and brewery up front.

Estee said the brewery should be up and running later this fall, and will only brew beer that will be served in the restaurant.

Recommended Stories For You

"We are working with a brew master to help us hone our skills and develop our own recipes," Estee said. "Everything we brew will be served exclusively in-house."

Wristbands for the grand opening party are available for $20 at the door. For information about The Union, visit http://www.theunioncarson.com.