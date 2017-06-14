Cosmetic plant breaks ground in Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

It was a journey that began two years ago when Richard Saute hunted for a location to expand his manufacturing facility.

But there was one place in Nevada he couldn't get off his mind — Dayton.

Although Cosmetic Enterprises Ltd is based in Pacoima, Calif., the president of the company said proximity was not the most important factor.

"I looked at different states for potential expansion," Saute said. "When I came through here, I fell in love with it. The scenery is incredible and I like the people here."

Saute purchased the facility at 95 Lakes Blvd., in Dayton Industrial Park, and CEL broke ground Wednesday morning by celebrating its partnership with Northern Nevada's Miles Construction.

Continuing its 35-year run in Lyon County, CEL produces cosmetic and skin care products for small businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

The $8 million budget project consists of a 60,000 square foot process facility, which also will receive a 20,000 square foot expansion.

When construction on the facility is complete, CEL will expand its Los Angeles area operation to Dayton.

The Northern Nevada Development Authority supported CEL by arranging meetings with the state, government bankers, real estate agents, environmental agencies and local educational institutions.

According to Northern Nevada Development Authority, Dayton also became a choice for the facility because of the marketplace, temperate climate, available local workforce, family-friendly atmosphere, corporate and personal taxation programs, and the distance to Lake Tahoe.

Miles Construction CEO Bill Miles said the facility is a great investment to the community. He said the construction company has been working in the industrial park off and on for 25 years.

"It's exciting and fortunate," he said. "There was a significant downturn in the economy and we survived. Now, we're coming out of the downswing of the economy."

CEL is the third company to occupy the building; Lakes Golf and Oakley Inc. previously manufactured products in the facility and hasn't been under operation since 2012.

But Miles said this third transition isn't a concern.

"This building goes way back with Miles," he said. "Our team has an excellent working relationship with Lyon County's overall community. Because of it, we've had a smooth experience getting this project off the ground."

Bank of the West is among many of CEL's partners. Lawrance Evens, vice president and branch manager of the Carson City office, said the new manufacturing company will bring an economic lift to the area, especially when it comes to jobs, hiring up to 30-60 employees in its first year.

"It's going to be a big lift once it starts up," he said. "It is going to offer higher end jobs to the community."

According to Miles Construction, the project is expected to be completed between February and April.

"It's a big deal for us to be involved in this project," said Miles Project Manager Stacy Reid. "Lyon County has been the home of Miles for the last 30 years and it's important for us to be a part of the growth in the community."