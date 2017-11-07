Expedia names Carson City as top Christmas shopping site

Carson City has been named as one of the best American towns for holiday shopping in 2017 by the travel website, Expedia.

Expedia monitored more than 3 million social media posts and found Carson City was among the 25 most buzz-worthy towns for holiday shopping in 2017. Carson City stood out in the list for events such as Carson City Street Fair Christmas Shopping which already took place on Saturday, Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair and the Christmas Shopping Extravaganza at Fuji Park.

In it's article "The Best American Towns for Holiday Shopping," Expedia states: "When it comes to finding the ultimate holiday shopping guide to Carson City, we've got the intel. With the Carson City Street Fair Christmas Shopping event on Nov. 4 and the Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 17-18, you could have all your shopping taken care of before December even rolls around — imagine that! Prefer to take your time and see what's out there? Don't miss the Christmas Shopping Extravaganza on Dec. 8-9 at Fuji Park, or the locally owned shops in downtown Carson City — they're as unique as every snowflake!"

The article can be found here: https://viewfinder.expedia.com/features/best-american-towns-holiday-shopping/.