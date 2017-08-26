Fresh seafood, lobster, incredible scenery found in the Canadian Maritimes

Travel makes us all more tolerant and, many times, more appreciative of our home. More people should travel the world to learn of other cultures.

On a recent trip to the Canadian Maritimes, traveling with 15 others from this area, I saw much of this region traveling almost 2,000 miles between the provinces. I was impressed by the neat homes and yards and the way Canadians respect their land and each other. In the provinces, I was struck by the youth who did not espouse a foul word when together as a group. I was impressed by the good roads and the neatness of the countryside. Although an area that gets much rain, the weeds seemed to be kept at bay, showing how much pride the people have in their property.

One of the major reasons I wanted to go on this trip was to see Prince Edward Island, the island where my grandfather grew up and was part of my heritage. I was charmed and wished I could have spent more time in Charlottetown.

Most of us had read the classic children's novel, "Anne of Green Gables," prior to our departure, so all the emphasis on Anne in the Maritimes made more sense. Prince Edward Island fully adopted this successful travel promotion, even down to the point of annually putting on a musical depicting Anne's life in the 1100-seat theater in Charlottetown. I so enjoyed the play and the famous Cow's Creamery ice cream shop found just outside the theater. At times, I had to keep reminding myself that Anne was a fictional character!

We ate lobster, lots of fresh seafood — my favorite was the seafood chowder — and toured the famous Cabot and Fundy Trails. We enjoyed St. John, New Brunswick and wished we had more time in Halifax, Nova Scotia. We learned of the dramatic and sad history of the Acadians. We learned of the Irish settlers and stopped in to meet and learn about the Mi'kmaq native tribes.

We learned to navigate the Toronto airport – not an easy learning experience. Although most of us, including myself, are seasoned travelers, this airport stymied even the best of us, but we eventually collectively found our gate after being told to follow the purple line displaying the American flag. OK, now we know.

I have chosen my next Collette trip! This time I will not be traveling 2,000 miles in 10 days, rather staying put in the great city of New York where I will sleep in one hotel for four nights conveniently located to all that Manhattan offers. Spotlight on New York departs on May 31 and features two Broadway shows, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, 911 Memorial and more. We'll enjoy three breakfasts and two dinners – all included. Join me on this tour that must be booked by October 24th. And, for those of you who don't think this is long enough, you can go early or stay later or take a side trip to Boston or Philadelphia. The gals at the Chamber will work with you.

The popular Jay Fehan, one of the top Collette sales reps, will be in Carson City at the Chamber office to unveil more new tours on Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Call the office at 882-1565 to reserve your spot. I will be there, so join me!

Come by the Chamber office anytime M-F between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a brochure or view the travel catalogues — 1900 S. Carson St., by the Nevada State Railroad Museum.