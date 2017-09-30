Music discovery channel hits Carson City airwaves

Nevada Public Radio's music discovery channel is now live on the airwaves in Carson City. Residents of the capital city may now tune in to 100.5 FM on and hear bands like Arcade Fire, The Killers, Foster the People and Cold War Kids as well as more than 100 emerging bands from throughout Nevada.

"Our NV89 channel energizes anyone who wants to discover new music curated by local taste makers in touch with our regional music scene," said Flo Rogers, president and CEO of Nevada Public Radio. "Music director and host Willobee Carlan as well as on-air talent Malayna Joy, Gia DeSantis and Jake Wagner absolutely live for the music and it shows when you hear them. We're part of a growing cohort of independent music stations that can champion fresh voices and expose national audiences to regional favorites through World Café and our video platform VuHaus."

"We take one hour during each weekday at 9 a.m. to bring the state together for our news magazine — 'State of Nevada,'" she added. "It covers a variety of issues from recreational marijuana to college sports. It's not your typical public radio interview show."

The new translator frequency in Carson City — which adds approximately 60,000 Nevadans to NV89's reach — marks the latest milestone in a busy year for NV89.

In April, the station launched and, in recent weeks, the NV89 team moved into its new studio inside the iconic Basin Street property in Downtown Reno. Over Labor Day weekend, the station also boasted an "NV89 Stage" at the Heavenly Village Midway, Art and Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

NV89's expansion to Carson City is made possible by underwriters including Jaguar Land Rover Reno, Patagonia Outlet Reno, Silver Legacy Resort & Casino, JMax Productions, Another Planet Entertainment, CANFEST and FJC.

In addition to 100.5 FM in Carson City, listeners can hear NV89 on 89.1 FM in Reno, any HD3 radio throughout Nevada, online at NV89.org and via the TuneIn app.