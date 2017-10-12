Nevada Women’s Expo begins Friday in Carson City

The Nevada Women's Expo will be held Friday and Saturday at the Carson Mall.

Many new and returning vendors will be participating in this year's event. See products and services, specifically for women that you won't find elsewhere. Entertainment will be provided by The Retro Radio Dolls, Miss Pin-Up Contest Carson Valley Roller Girls and more. Marcie Tuell, Miss Carson City 2017, will also be at the Expo. There will also be a Sunday morning Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. presented by the Dayton Kiwanis Club.

The Nevada Women's Expo is the premier consumer show for women of all ages and lifestyles and businesses that market to them. This event takes place twice-yearly, offering women the best in fashion, style, health, careers, business, lifestyle and entertainment. Participating exhibitors bring products and services from Lake Tahoe, California, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and beyond. Shop, Dance,

Joye Kinkade, co-owner and producer says "the Nevada Women's Fall Expo will be unlike any other with many unique things to see and do and a few surprises. Not only is it a shopping experience for all but it is also an opportunity for us to offer exposure and recognition to businesses and organizations of all types."

Hundreds of vendors will showcase beauty, clothing, jewelry, women's health, nutrition, fitness training, business and lifestyle products, home decor, and children's products. This event gives women the opportunity to indulge themselves in retain therapy, pampering and spoiling themselves. There will also be door prizes.

Admission is free: Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.