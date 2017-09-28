RCM Reality acquires Bradway Properties

RCM Realty Group, a Carson City based, privately owned company, announced it has acquired the real estate sales operations of Bradway Properties, also in Carson City, on Sept. 26 as the latest piece in its planned expansion.

Megan and Vince LoPresti of Carson City have owned Bradway Properties for the past 10 years. Both firms have significant operations in Carson City, Reno, and Carson Valley areas.

The LoPrestis will continue to run the property management side of Bradway Properties as a separate entity in a new location to be announced at a later date. Megan LoPresti will stay on as the assistant managing Broker at RCM through the end of the year. Agents from Bradway will be located in the main office of RCM Realty Group in the Battle Born Business Center at 1000 N. Division St., Carson City.

Broker/Owner of RCM Realty Group, Heidi McFadden, said she approached Megan LoPresti several months ago with the proposal.

"Megan and I have a lot of similarities, I'm confident this is going to be a great fit for Bradway," McFadden said. "Having her help over the next several months to assist my role and help develop training programs will free up a lot of time to get our already successful agents to the next level and bring in new agents as our market continues to improve. We have a solid team at RCM and I know the agents coming from Bradway share many of the same principles we do."

LoPresti said the decision didn't come easy and it wasn't Bradway's first offer, but they're excited for the sales team to join RCM Realty Group.

"Our offices have worked together on many transactions and it has always been our experience that RCM shares our same values — hard work, compassion, integrity and a focus on contributing to the community," LoPresti said. "We deeply appreciate our many loyal customers who have made our company a success these past 10 years and we look forward to continuing our relationships in the future."

RCM Realty Group opened in July 2014 and has since opened three offices, two in Carson City and one in Gardnerville. RCM supports the community through participation in business associations or community outreach.

McFadden said RCM has an exclusive relationship with a leading developer/builder in Carson City and Carson Valley representing more than 150 units of new construction in the area for 2017-2018.

"Our experienced realtors and brokers specialize in residential, new-construction and multi-family homes. The acquisition brings the combined sales to over $70,000,000 in volume for 2017," she said. "Through professional marketing, innovative technology and full support staff, RCM Realty Group is committed to providing the finest full-service real estate brokerage by hiring the most professional and knowledgeable realtors in the region."

For more information, contact RCM Realty Group at 775-882-6300, info@RCMNevada.com or visit http://www.RCMNevada.com.