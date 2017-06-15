Shoe Tree Brewing grand opening this weekend in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Shoe Tree Brewing Company is hosting its grand opening ceremony Saturday, after three months of serving Carson City home brewed beers and business success.

Opening the brewery in March was a dream come true for local brewmaster brothers, Jeff and Paul Young, as they spent 2016 constructing the 2,000 square foot beer hub at 1496 Old Hot Springs Road.

Within three days of opening, the brothers were already sold out of some of the beers on tap.

The grand opening was intentionally scheduled a few months after opening, as the brothers wanted to celebrate with a summer bash.

Temperatures this weekend are forecast to reach the 90s.

"We want to thank everyone for the support and helping us get off the ground," Paul said. "It's years in the making. Many businesses in town, including San Rafael Coffee, Sassafras, and the mayor have been supportive through our journey."

The brothers also are debuting two new beers on tap in honor of the ceremony: a Mango Double IPA and Red Ale.

The brewery's neighbor, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, also will be outside serving food from the menu.

The event is an all day celebration, with a ribbon cutting event starting at noon.

Outdoor games also will take place, such as cornhole, giant Jenga, and yard golf.

Live bands will take the stage at 5 p.m., featuring performances by statewide bands, such as The Scoundrels, The Shames, and The Damnit Jims.

The event is also free and is open to all ages.