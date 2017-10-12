The Union throws official grand opening celebration in Carson City

After a summer of surpassing many milestones, The Union, one of Carson City's hottest "brewstaurants," presented its official grand opening since unlocking its doors to the public in June.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and VIP guest reception was held Thursday at 302 N. Carson St., along with a first look at the new patio featuring a Hub Coffee Roasters bar, a roasting company based in Reno.

An opportunity for cash donations also was featured at the event, as proceeds were donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and The Greenhouse Project.

After being a part of the signing celebration of the last two bills for the 79th legislative session — Assembly Bill 431 and Senate Bill 199, both revising provisions ruling alcoholic beverages — and participating in the Taste of Downtown, General Manager Nick Meyer said the grand opening has solidified everything.

"It's like unpacking the last box, we're now at home," he said. "We're officially a part of the community."

Meyer said beer is the next milestone for the restaurant, as they will be brewing their own proprietary beer through their tap house.

As for the coffee bar patio, Meyer said day-to-day operations will begin sometime next week, as well as serving coffee and breakfast during the Nevada Day Parade on Oct. 28.

Along with Meyer, The Union is made possible by Mark Estee, owner of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and chez louie at the Nevada Museum of Art and former owner of Campo; Mark Trujillo, Hub Coffee Roasters; Tanya McCaffrey, CEO and founder, Vast, a Reno financial services firm; and Tommy Linnett, chef partner.