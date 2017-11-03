Website aims to bring Nevada jobseekers, businesses together

Nevada's Employment Security Division has launched a new website designed to help both jobseekers and businesses.

Deputy Administrator Lynda Parven said http://www.EmployNV.gov allows businesses to post job listings and jobseekers to find local and state employment information.

The site is being operated by JobConnect/DETR in collaboration with Nevadaworks and Workforce Connections.

"DETR and JobConnect are always looking for innovative ways to serve the public," Parven said.

She said http://www.EmployNV.gov is designed to be user-friendly.

"Both businesses and jobseekers benefit from the new service by matching up potential employees with promising job openings," she said.

The website is free. It provides online access to employment services 24/7 and career tools to help users find work that matches their skills and interests.

It includes comprehensive education on education and training programs as well as links to grants and scholarship programs. For business, it also provides easier applicant search and resume retrieval.

She urged people looking for work as well as businesses to explore the website but added in-person services are still available at JobConnect and other American Job Centers statewide.