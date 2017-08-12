Carson City schools get ready for new year | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City School District is gearing up for the 2017-18 school year. Here's a look at back to school activities some of the schools have planned this week.

Carson Middle School: Back to School Sneak Preview, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Students must be accompanied by an adult. Seventh and eighth grade sneak preview, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be numerous information stations on subjects such as student schedules, lockers, transportation and sports. Items available for purchase will include yearbooks and CMS PTA membership. It should also be noted all CMS students wear a uniform.

Eagle Valley Middle School: Back to School Boot Camp, Thursday. Sixth graders: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; seventh graders: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Eighth graders: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those who can't attend at designated times can come anytime between 3:30 and 6 p.m. The upper basketball area will be open for overflow parking.

There will be information stations on numerous subjects including student schedules, lockers, transportation, sports, vaccinations, and student leadership.

Items available for purchase include; yearbooks, $25; EVMS PTO Membership, $10; CTE supplies, $10; Material Fees, $10; PE Uniform shirts are $10; mesh shorts are $15.

All students wear a uniform. Graphics Factory information and order forms will be available.

Carson High School: Students enrolling for the 2017-18 school year must be prepared to provide the following: birth certificate, transcripts, immunization records, including hepatitis vaccination, and proof of residency.

CHS has a dress code. Visit http://www.carsonhigh.com for complete information. If purchasing with a check during orientation, separate checks will need to be issued at each station.

Freshman/new student orientation will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Morse Burley Gym. Freshmen may pre-order yearbooks at a special "Welcome to CHS" price.

PE uniforms cost $25 and will be sold at Senator Square. Gym clothes used at middle schools may be used at CHS.

Student body card stickers are $25 and required for all students involved in extra-curricular activities. With a student body card, students receive free admission into all home sporting events and discounted dance tickets. Student ID cards will be issued when school starts. Nevada requires all students have a pictured student ID or activity card when registering for state tests.

Lockers cost $10 and covers all four years of high school. Students who have already purchased a locker will keep the same locker. The fee includes a lock. There's no sharing of lockers. There's a $5 fee for lost locks.

Preregistration for a parking permit at a cost of $20 will be held during school hours on Monday. Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, the cost is $25. Students will also be able to pick a personal parking space for the upcoming school year. Parking spaces will only be issued to students with a valid Nevada driver's license at time of purchase.

Senior Kick-Off will be held on Monday at the main entrance hallway. Seniors will meet from 8 to 9:15 a.m., juniors will meet from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. and sophomores will meet from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Students will have the chance to purchase an SBC sticker, pre-order yearbooks, and purchase a parking space.

Open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Parents, students and public are invited to attend. Parents and students will follow an abbreviated school day schedule and will meet with the teachers, who will be available in their classrooms to discuss course expectations.

Student pictures will be taken on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25. Additional information will be sent home with students.

Class Period Hours: 7:35 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Pioneer High School: New student enrollment has begun. Call 283-1300 to schedule an appointment and obtain the necessary registration forms. PHS students who are enrolling for the 2017-2018 school year must be prepared to provide: a birth certificate, transcripts, immunization records, including hepatitis vaccination, and Proof of Residency.

All students enrolled at PHS and Carson Online (grades 9-12) will be able to pick up their class schedules at 7:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Students will report to the alpha rooms listed (building A, rooms 2-5) to receive their schedules.

Parent night and open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Students attending PHS may ride the existing CHS buses to CHS. Board bus No. 2438 to be taken to PHS. After school, board bus No. 2438 to CHS to board respective buses home.

For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/phspanthers.

Carson Online (Grades 6-12): For details, including enrollment, call (775) 283-1320.

Pre-K registration: All children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 may qualify for the district pre-K program for 2017-2018. For additional information, call (775) 283-1504.