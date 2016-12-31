Carson City Sheriff’s deputies in standoff on Pheasant Drive | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City SWAT is currently responding to a home in the 1400 block of Pheasant Drive were a standoff is occurring according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office officials.

The incident started about 11 p.m. when officers were called to a domestic battery incident. The man is inside a house that deputies currently have surrounded. He is armed. The man is reported to have a hostage and has been yelling at officers out the window.

Sheriff’s officials are currently negotiating with the suspect.

Check back for updates.