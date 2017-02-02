Carson City Sheriff’s deputies serve warrants in high-profile investigation | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s investigators searched across Northern Nevada for evidence involved in a well-publicized, unsolved investigation in Carson City.

Sheriff Ken Furlong declined — at this time — to identify which case the investigation was related to as to not jeopardize the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, an inmate was transported from the Washoe County Jail to the Carson City on a contempt of court warrant out of Carson City. During the afternoon, officials reacted to information that led investigators to search a Sparks area storage unit along with several other areas in Sparks and Reno on evidence search warrants, Furlong said.

“Investigation leads and tips were developed today and they will analyzed all of the information tomorrow by a task force assigned to the investigation,” Furlong said.

Furlong said investigators will be going through the evidence Thursday and from there next steps will be decided and taken by officials. Furlong said this is routine procedure.

No arrests were made in relation to these search warrants.