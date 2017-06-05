Carson City Sheriff’s Office to emphasize pedestrian safety this month | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff's Office an other Nevada law enforcement agencies will be focusing on pedestrian safety throughout the month of June.

The agencies urge motorists to be pedestrian aware and share the streets responsibly, especially with the influx of students out of school for the summer.

"The Carson City Sheriff's Office would like everybody to have a safe and joyous summer," said Sgt. Earl Mays. "School is out and there are a lot of children playing around Carson City. Children are out riding their bikes and playing in the streets. Please be very cautious in neighborhoods and around parks where children typically are."

There were 78 pedestrian fatalities in Nevada in 2016. Law enforcement is working to decrease those numbers with pedestrian safety laws which include established safety zones in areas determined to be dangerous to pedestrians, the requirement of vehicles making a permissive turn on a green light to yield the right-of-way pedestrians in the crosswalk and prohibiting u-turns in active school zones.

Motorists should also not be distracted, make eye contact with pedestrians crossing the road, share the road and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

For resources and safety tips for both drivers and pedestrians, visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/be-pedestrian-safe.