Carson High School prepares the Class of 2021

Tuesday morning was a crowded but an exciting one for 619 incoming freshmen students at Carson High School.

The Class of 2021 gathered at the school's gymnasium for introductions, as they will be spending the next four years together.

With that, this year's back-to-school theme features Disney's Lilo & Stitch, highlighting the quote "Ohana Means Family," to promote statements of individuality within generational clan.

CHS Link Leaders wore shirts each printed in four languages for every student to relate: English, Spanish, French, and American Sign Language.

Aside from bonding, one of the main goals is to help keep up confidence in freshmen, honors geometry teacher Shanell Cavener said.

Cavener and three other teachers also will be teaching a new strategies class this year.

"During their first year in high school, students likely want to give up when it gets difficult," she said. "We want to make sure these new students are supported by all teachers by showing them the benefits of study groups, organization, and help them see what they are accountable for as we support them."

Getting good grades at a new school is among many concerns for freshmen, such as 14-year-old Emma Doty.

However, her enthusiasm in her upcoming involvements will keep her on her toes, she said.

"I'm worried about what grades will be like since it might be a struggle," she said. "But I'm excited to be a part of the school band, make new friends, and learn in new classes."

Helping to ease the stress are the CHS Link Leaders, who dedicate the day as tour guides and mentors for freshmen.

According to Cavener, many of the Link Leaders are "freshmen whisperers," as incoming students feel an instant connection during orientation.

CHS Junior Jessica Taylor, 16, is one of those whisperers.

"When I was a freshman, I didn't have anyone to help me get through hard times," she said. "I'm inspired to be a leader in this because I want to make it easier and as a tutor, I've seen how hard it can be on them."

Annually, the CHS freshmen orientation is a routine: students split into 42 groups, mingle in classrooms for activities, and tour the facility.

But now, when the first day of school begins Monday at 7:40 a.m., freshmen won't feel like they're stepping foot in an unfamiliar place.

Although the Class of 2021 is fairly vast, the Class of 2019 still retains as the largest with more than 800 students.