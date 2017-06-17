Carson High seniors honored for academic achievement | NevadaAppeal.com

Graduating seniors in Carson High School's Career and Technical Education program were nominated by their teachers for excellent performance and academic achievement at the senior assembly on June 2.

In all, 25 students were honored with an Outstanding Senior CTE award.

Carson High School offers classes in all six of Gov. Brian Sandoval's Nevada's career and technical education career clusters. Programs provide students the hands-on education in agriculture and natural resource management, business and marketing, hospitality and tourism, health science and public safety, information and media technologies, and skills and technical sciences.

In addition to classroom learning, many participate in corresponding Career and Technical Student Organizations. CTSOs include productive business and industry partnerships, career-directed competitive events and a commitment to developing social and community responsibilities.

Jia Wong-Fortunato, a graduating senior, was the sole recipient of the Superstar CTE for outstanding achievement in three CTE pathways and their corresponding CTSOs: HOSA — Future Health Professionals, Future Business Leaders of America and SkillsUSA.

Wong-Fortunato has taken home four gold and three silver medals ranging from public speaking to dental competitions.

"Taking on opportunities and truly getting yourself involved is paramount to learning and finding out not only what you want to do but also what you do not want to do," she said.

By taking Health Science I and II, Sports Med I, Pharmacy Practice, Web Design I, II and III, Wong-Fortunato said her successes in high school leave her more equipped than many to peruse a major in biochemistry in a pre-medical route at the University of Nevada Reno.

Michele Lewis, Carson City School District CTE administrator, said students spend months preparing for state and national competitions which refine their technical and people skills through chapter projects, personal and partner presentations and technical tests.

"CTSOs develop character, citizenship, and the technical, leadership and teamwork skills essential for the workforce and further education," she said. "Jia is a classic example of the learning potential and caliber of students we see in CTE programs and CTSOs."

Seniors who received CTSO recognition include:

Outstanding Senior FBLA: Kacey Lopes

Outstanding Senior FFA: Katie Jones

Outstanding Senior HOSA: Kara Berggren, Jiavanna Wong-Fortunato, Italo DaSilva and America Brena

Outstanding Senior Skills USA: Makaela Bigley, Jia Wong-Fortunato, and Karsen Law

Student who received Outstanding CTE awards:

Floriculture: Christian Lamas

Veterinary Science: Belen Silva

Entrepreneurship: Sophia Waite and Shaylin Segura

Culinary Arts: Maya Vasquez

EMT: Casandra Maldonado

Pharmacy: Juan Juarez and Aneet Mand

Graphic Design: Stella Carroll

Web Design: Karsen Law

Web Design: Stuart McElhay

IT Service and Support: Taylor Saarem

Architectural Design: Makaela Bigley

Welding: Cyrus Stokes

Engineering: Riley Riedl

Manufacturing: Josua Thompson