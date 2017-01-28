Carson Online program helping students graduate | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Online, the Carson City School District’s online education program, was piloted at Pioneer High School in 2009. It has become a very successful online credit option for students in CCSD that has helped change culture, provide technological support, and has helped raise the graduation rate in our district.

With an approximate high school population of 2,375 at two high schools in the district in the last school year, online options assisted more than 850 students. Carson Online has grown each year and now serves all the secondary schools in CCSD at (Pioneer High School, Carson High School, Eagle Valley Middle School and Carson Middle School) in grades 6-12.

In the 2015-16 school year, high school students in the full-time online program had a passing rate of 94 percent. Secondary students in part-time online classes in grades 6-12 earned passing rates between 90-92 percent; 1,628 courses were successfully completed and the total high school credits earned by Carson Online students in 2015-16 in CCSD was 743.5.

This very successful online program helped more students graduate despite several barriers such as credit deficiency, transiency, a high free and reduced lunch ratio, moving between schools in high school, work schedules, and/or medical conditions preventing students from attending traditional high schools.

Advanced and honors diplomas were also available through these options at the high school level. Whether a student is trying to catch up on credits, earn extra credits, strive for an advanced/honors diploma, or if they have started their careers early, Carson Online helps students succeed at their own pace. These options have allowed students to graduate on time, early, and while they have started college and careers early. It was utilized by a junior Olympian and a professional BMX racer while attending PHS.

Online teachers are available to students Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing an extended layer of support to students with non-traditional schedules.

Our formula of flexible scheduling with on/off campus support, campus computer labs, teacher support, and a nurturing and top notch educational staff have created a positive non-traditional learning environment.

Carson Online has ultimately helped raise the overall graduation rate in the Carson City School District. A special thanks goes to Jill Council, Carson Online coordinator, all our lab assistants in CCSD, and to the Pearson Company for offering such high quality classes through Advanced Academics. For information about Carson Online, you can visit carsononlineschool.com.