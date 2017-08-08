Community sports: 11 golfers advance in Carson Valley event | NevadaAppeal.com

Eleven golfers — Jack Zippwald, John Guidicatti, Mike Davis, Neil Bain, Richard Torok, Bob Van Ness, Brent Holderman, Augie Martinez, Fred Coons, Matthew Cox and Melvin Ness have advanced to the second round of the Carson Valley Men's Club tournament that started last weekend.

The club also held its weekly tournament over the weekend.

Jesus Rey won Flight A with a net 67, two strokes clear of George Chighizola and four ahead of Jack Sparman. Bill Allen won Flight B with a 65, two shots better than Gary Carsten and six better than John Pearson.

Lions Club schedules tourney

The Carson City Host Lions Club is holding its second annual Putt, Pitch and Sip event Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Silver Oak Golf Course.

No experience is needed. Clubs and balls will be provided. Wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothing. The cost is $15.

For information, contact Tim Kniffen at 885-7033 or kniffentim@gmail.com.

Annual Stroke to Help golf tournament planned

An annual golf tournament in support of breast cancer awareness and mammograms, scholarships, school supplies and other charitable causes is returning to Silver Oak Golf Course on Aug. 27.

Soroptimist International of Carson City's 15th Annual Stroke to Help Golf Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The four-person California scramble costs $100 per player. The fee includes a continental breakfast, lunch, green fees and cart.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Checks can be made payable to SICC, P.O. Box 794, Carson City 89702.

For registration forms, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org. For information, call Dixie Busch at 775-882-3051 or Mary Luster at 775-220-9630.

Registration open for annual cancer awareness run

Registration is underway for the 3rd Annual Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness 10K/5K run/walk and one-mile Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 at Empire Ranch Golf Course, 1875 Fair Way.

The event, sponsored by Kiwanis, Kaia FIT and Tahoe Mountain Milers, honors those who are battling or have battled pancreatic cancer. Proceeds go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, whose goal is to double pancreatic cancer survival by 2020.

Returning to this year's event are bench press competitions for men and women from 7 to 9 a.m. There also will be a four-person scramble golf tournament, and Michael Hohl Motors is giving away a vehicle for a hole-in-one.

To register, go to Active.com, and search "3rd Annual Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Run." Packet pickup is 7 a.m. on the day of the event.

For information or to sponsor a hole for $100, contact Robey Willis at Robeybarb@sbcglobal.net, or Stevan Lyon at 775-224-5798, or Cristi Sheikman at Cristi@kaiafit.com.

Annual SYFL golf tournament to return Sept. 18

The sixth annual Carson SYFL Golf Tournament will return to Empire Ranch Golf Course on Sept. 18.

The tournament, whose shotgun start will be at 1 p.m., will be followed by dinner and a raffle. The cost is $75 per person or $280 per team of four.

Forms can be downloaded at http://www.carsonsyfl.org and mailed with payment to P.O. Box 3436, Carson City 89702. Checks can be made payable to Carson SYFL.

For information, call Christa at 775-720-6024.