Community Sports: Carson Futbol U-18 wins tournament | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Futbol Club's U-18 Pumas Elite won their last tournament of the spring season in the Come Up For Air Soccer Tournament (CUFA) in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

CFC Pumas Elite defeated Pacific FC Dragons 4-2, South Tahoe FC 99/00 5-0, tied East Bay Eclipse U18-B Lunar 0-0 and defeated the Pacific FC Dragons 4-1 in the final to win the CUFA Championship for the fifth year in a row.

Efren Ramirez scored two goals in the championship match and four in the tourney. Angel Gonzalez also had four scores and Guillermo Hernandez added three. Osvaldo Gomez and Adrian Torres scored a goal each.

Boykin, Streeter win at E. Valley

Kim Boykin won low gross (79) and Kathy Streeter was the low net winner (66) at the Eagle Valley Women's Club event June 14.

Vicki DeVore won low gross in the second flight with a 95 and Jackie Allard was first in low net with a 63, five shots ahead of Donna McKimmey. Gail Nelson won low gross in the third flight with a 104 and Bonnie MacQuarrie won low net with a 68, nine shots better than Denise Clodjeaux.

Hines wins CVGC weekly tourney

Tim Hines shot a net 30 to win Flight A at the Carson Valley Golf Club men's event. The format was Blind 9.

Marc Menezes shot a net 33 to place second. In Flight B, Chris Willing shot a 31, and Fred Coons and Matt Budjako tied for second with 33s. Joe Morrison and Larry Rutledge tied for first in Flight C with 32s.

Titleist slates fitting day at Toiyabe

Titleist is holding a fitting day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Toiyabe Country Club.

Call the Eagle Valley Pro Shop for information at 887-2380.