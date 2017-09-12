Community sports: Golf tournament set for Genoa Lakes

The annual China Spring Youth Camp is hosting a tournament at Genoa Lakes on Oct. 2.

The four-man scramble event costs $100 (tax deductible) and that includes lunch on the course, cocktails after the round, a mulligan hole and complimentary tee prize.

The Carson Valley Inn will award $10,000 for an ace and the closest to the hole prize is two days of golf for two at Genoa Lakes.

For information, call 265-5350 ext. 121 or contact tdubois@douglas.nv.gov.

Reno Rodeo golf

at Hidden Valley

The Reno Rodeo Legacy Project is hosting the inaugural golf tournament Sept. 29 at Hidden Valley Country Club.

The cost is $175 per player or $600 per foursome. It includes golf, cart, driving range balls, entry into the putting contest for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii, a hole-in-one contest with a chance to win a golf vacation to Pebble Beach, and dinner/cocktails after the event.

The tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. For information, go to renorodeogolf@gmail.com.

Bowlers needed for

Carson Lane league

The Breakaway League is looking for bowlers to form teams. The league bowls at Carson Lanes on Sundays at 6 p.m..

The four-person teams must include at least one woman. Single bowlers will be put on a team.

A women's league on Wednesday is looking for another team of bowlers. That league bowls at 6:30 p.m.

For information, call Robin Sweet at 841-40709 or Carson Lanes at 883-2606.

Willing wins flight

at President's Cup

Chris Willing shot a net 61 to win the President's Cup at Carson Valley Golf Club.

The tournament was held on consecutive weekends with golfers playing nine holes each day.

Marc Prause won Flight A with a 65, a stroke ahead of Fred Coons and two ahead of Jesus Rey. Willing won the second flight (and overall) by four shots over Richard Brown and seven shots over Richard Torok, Bob Van Nort won Flight C with a 68, three shots ahead of Brent Holderman and Jim Tavernier.