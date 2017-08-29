Community sports: Ippolito, Paden win titles at Silver Oak

Ian Ippolito and Joe Paden won titles at the Carson City Sunday Men's Club championship held at Silver Oak.

Both won $150 for their efforts. Ippolito shot a 150 gross and 140 net to win Flight 1. Paden had a net 133 en route to the Flight 2 title.

Tony Allec (134), John Owens (137), Phil Doss (138), Vern Payette (138) and Dan Wilson (139) occupied the top spots in Flight 1. Evan Shane (143), William Kapczynski (144), Craig Luce (146) and Shawn Akers (146) finished second through fifth in Flight 2.

Giron garners two

top-10s in Australia

Noah Giron, a local ski cross racer, achieved two top-10 finishes competing in the final races at the Ski Cross training program at Mt. Hotham, Australia recently.

As a junior at Carson High last year, he maintained a 3.0 GPA while completing a second season with Team USA. He ranked in the top-10 in the United States.

He achieved multiple Top Ten Noram Cup finishes, 3rd place at USASA National Championships 2017, was a U.S. Grand Prix Finalist, Top 16 Mount Hotham ANC Cup, and received a Project Gold Invitation for 2016-17.

Giron is starting his third year training at Squaw Valley. His goals are to be invited to the 2018 Junior World Championships, have a podium finish in a Noram and Rev Tour race, and perform in the top-8 consistently in NorAm races.

Ultimately he has his eyes on the World Junior Championships, the X-Games, and the 2022 Olympics.

Van Nort wins title

at Carson Valley

Bob Van Nort won Carson Valley Golf Club's fourth flight championship on Aug. 20.

Marc Prause, Marc Menenzes, Jack Sparman, Augie Martinez, George Chighizola, Roger Hala, Mike Davis and Neil Bain are still contending for other titles.

• In the recent 2-man best ball event, Garry Sparks (with blind bogey) won with a net 56, five shots better than Menenzes and Paul Cwalina. Ken Smitreski and Mike Davis were third at 62. Dan Essary and Chris Willing, and Richard Brown and Willie Tenney tied for fourth with 64s.

Flag football signups

Signups are underway for the Carson City Talents NFL Fall Flag Football League. Signups will be accepted through Sept. 5 or until the league is full. The league is for boys and girls ages 10-13 as of Aug. 1.

Cost is $90 per player and the discounted cost for children of coaches is $60. Cost includes jersey, flags and insurance. League play is scheduled to begin in mid-September and the season is scheduled to end the week of Nevada Day. Games will be played at Eagle Valley Middle School.

Registration can be done at http://carsoncitynflflagfootballleague.siplay.com/site and players must also sign up at http://www.nflflag.com/form/player to be registered with NFL Flag Football.

For information, contact Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@nevadaappeal.com or 720-9571 or Ralph Myrehn at rmyrehn@carson.k12.nv.us.

Flag Football coaches are needed

The Carson City Talents NFL Fall Flag Football League is also in need of coaches. Coaches can also form their own team of eight players. Those interested can contact Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@nevadaappeal.com or 720-9571. Coaches must also register at http://www.nflflag.com/form/coach.