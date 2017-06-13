Community sports: Patterson wins Carson Valley event | NevadaAppeal.com

Dennis Patterson shot a net 68 to win Flight A at the recent Carson Valley Golf Club event.

Augie Martinez, Bob Pemberton and Roger Hala all tied for second at 71.

Don Henderson won Flight B with a 68, two strokes clear of Frank Ramirez and three ahead of Bill Allen. Jack Zippwald won Flight C with a 63, seven ahead of John Guidicatti and eight clear of David Thorne and Brent Holderman.

• Patterson and Martinez teamed up for a 68 and recent two-ball win at Carson Valley. Pemberton and Charles Poe were second at 73. Allen and Brick Ludington tied for first in Flight B with Chris Willing and Matthew Budjako. Both teams shot 70. Guidicatti and Neil Bain won Flight C with a 70.

Nevada fund-raiser

is rescheduled

RENO – The third annual Drivers and Spikes golf tournament, scheduled for last weekend at Sierra Sage Golf Course, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The tournament, which benefits the women's golf and track programs at the University of Nevada, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on July 31 and will still be held at Sierra Sage Golf Course in Reno.

Cost to play is $100 for an individual and $400 for a foursome. A barbecue along with a silent auction and awards will follow the round. The annual charity tournament provides necessary support to the Wolf Pack women's golf and track & field programs, which combined for more than 60 student-athletes.

Sponsorships for the tournament, ranging from $100 to $2,500 are also available by contacting Tina Ruff at rufft@unr.edu. Those wishing to participate in the tournament can reserve their spot by calling 775-682-6901.

Rockin' rates at Eagle Valley

Eagle Valley Golf Course will offer rockin' rates for Father's Day weekend, Friday through Sunday. Cost for the East Course will be $25 and cost for the West Course is $35. The cost includes a cart. A lunch special for $7.50 that includes a barbecue chicken basket and potato salad will also be offered.

To reserve a tee time, call 887-2380.