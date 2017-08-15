Community sports: Wells, Gamba win at Silver Oak

Bert Wells and Gary Gamba won their respective flights at the recent Carson City Sunday Men's Club event at Silver Oak.

Wells won Flight 1 with a 65, one shot better than Eric Fujita and Wes Camp. Tony Allec was fourth with a 67.

Gamba won Flight 2 with a 64, four strokes ahead of Craig Luce and five clear of Paul Jorgensen.

• On July 30, John Meyer won Flight 1 with a net 64, a shot better than Dan Wilson, Jim Sapien, Milo Beauchman and John Owens. Gamba took Flight 2 with a 61, two shots better than Steve Hinckley and Jeff Cloutier, and two better than Mike Gaynor.

Knighton wins Empire

event at Silver Oak

Recommended Stories For You

Dave Knighton shot a net 65 to win the recent Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event held at Silver Oak.

Augie Martinez was second with a 66, and Geoff Swann and Richard Brown occupied the next two spots with 67s.

Kurt Cleek won Flight B with a 60, three strokes better than Fred Perdomo and eight ahead of Robey Willis. Donnie Curd took Flight C with a 62. Dave Serviss took second via a tiebreaker with a 67. George Allison was third with a 67.

Golf tourney at

Carson Valley

The Carson Valley Mixed Couples League is holding a tournament Aug. 19 at 8 a.m. at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The format is three clubs and a putter. The cost for the event is $50, which includes golf, cart, $10 toward the prize fund and lunch.

You must have an established handicap to compete.

For information, call 265-3181.

Dance tryouts for Bighorns

RENO – The Reno Bighorns have announced they will hold open auditions for the 2017-18 Lady Bighorns Dance Team on Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at Caughlin Athletic Club.

The Bighorns will hold two pre-audition workshops on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Caughlin Athletic Club in the group exercise room. The workshop will act as a mock audition and will feature the choreography style that will be taught at auditions. Participants are asked to come game ready with full performance hair and makeup as well as an audition outfit to get individual feedback on appearance and performance. The workshop is free and tryouts are $25.

In the past four years, five Lady Bighorn Dancers have made professional dance teams in both the NBA and NFL.

Registration information for the pre-audition workshop and auditions can be found at http://www.renobighorns.com. For information, contact the Bighorns at 775-853-8220.

Flag football signups

Signups are underway for the Carson City Talents NFL Fall Flag Football League. Signups will be accepted through Sept. 5 or until the league is full. The league is for boys and girls ages 10-13 as of Aug. 1.

Cost is $90 per player and the discounted cost for children of coaches is $60. Cost includes jersey, flags and insurance. League play is scheduled to begin in mid-September and the season is scheduled to end the week of Nevada Day. Games will be played at Eagle Valley Middle School.

Registration can be done at http://carsoncitynflflagfootballleague.siplay.com/site and players must also sign up at http://www.nflflag.com/form/player to be registered with NFL Flag Football.

For information, contact Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@nevadaappeal.com or 720-9571 or Ralph Myrehn at rmyrehn@carson.k12.nv.us.

Flag Football coaches are needed

The Carson City Talents NFL Fall Flag Football League is also in need of coaches. Coaches can also form their own team of eight players. Those interested can contact Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@nevadaappeal.com or 720-9571. Coaches must also register at http://www.nflflag.com/form/coach.