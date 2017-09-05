Community sports: Winners of local golf events named

Mo Dias, Jack Medeiros, Don Swanson and Gary Mick combined for a net 101 to win Flight A at the recent Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event on July 30.

The format was a Shamble (2 best balls).

Nils Sharpe, Tom Welton, Dave Ziegler and blind bogey were second at 102, and Mike Logue, Joe O'Brien, Ray McPartlin and blind bogey were third at 104.

Paul Lockwood, Tom Harlow, Joe Gibson and Ray Huntley won Flight B with a 98, five shots clear of Skip Yokota. Donnie Curd, Don Wilson and Al Giannotti.

Bain wins title

at Carson Valley

Recommended Stories For You

Neil Bain defeated Mike Davis, 4 and 3, to win the C Flight title at the Carson Valley Men's Club championship.

Marc Menezes scored 36 points to win Flight A at the weekly tournament on Aug. 27. The format was Stableford.

Tim Hines was second with a 32 and Jeff Schreiber was third with a 31.

Fred Coons won Flight B with a 29, while Richard Brown and Richard Torok tied for second with 28 points each. Jack Zippwald won Flight C with 40 points, while John Pearson had 32 and Jim Tavernier had 31.

Nevada baseball hosts

tourney at Toiyabe

The University of Nevada baseball team will host a golf tournament Sept. 15 at Toiyable Golf Course.

Registration is at 12:30 p.m. with the scramble tournament starting an hour later.

The cost is $250 for singles and $900 for a foursome. The fee includes a cart, lunch and a Saturday tailgate prior to the Idaho State football game, which includes food and drinks plus a game ticket.

For information, contact Kasidy Hardgrove at 330-205-1561.