Community Spotlight: Western Nevada soccer posts 4-2 win | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada's club soccer team posted a 4-2 win over Sacramento State to move into third place in the NorCal Division of the West Coast Soccer Association.

Former Dayton High star Maribel Ledezma scored twice while Sarah Hernandez added a goal and an assist. Mavil Diaz scored the final WNC goal in the 76th minute.

The Wildcats host UC Davis Saturday at 2 p.m.

Silsby, Sorenson win at Silver Oak

Jim Silsby and Eric Sorenson were the flight winners for the Carson City Men's Club at Silver Oak Golf Course.

Silsby won Flight 1 with a net 67, one shot better than Paul Jorgensen and two better than Dan Wilson and Kevin Johnson. Sorenson, who won Flight 2, had a net 68, one shot better than Michael Parapid and three better than Gary Yoakum and William Kapczynski.

Johnson was the low gross winner and Parapid was closest to the hole.

Sparman grabs victory at CVGC

Jack Sparman shot a net 63 to win Flight A at the recent Carson Valley Men's Club stroke-play tournament. Sparman edged Dennis Patterson by two shots and Jesus Rey by seven shots.

Ron Fukuyama won Flight B in a tiebreaker over Augie Martinez. Both had net 61s. Matthew Budjako was third with a 66. John Guidicatti won Flight C with a 58, 10 shots better than Neil Bain and 12 ahead of John Pearson.

Martinez and Mike Davis won closest to the hole awards.

The Carson Valley Mixed Couples League is holding a tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. The cost is $50 per person which includes golf, cart, lunch and $10 toward the prize fund. The format is a 2-person scramble and you must have an established handicap. Call 265-3181 for information.

Special day set at Cabela's

RENO — If you're looking for fun family activities for free on Easter Sunday, Cabela's will be hosting a series of free events from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16.

Among the activities are the inflatable archery range, guppy races, backyard bass casting activity, fudge decorating and a self-guided scavenger hunt in the store.

For information, call 829-4128.