18-year-old held on suspicion of domestic battery, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
September 8, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 10:32 a.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3600 block of Stanton Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 10:55 a.m., Ryan Riggs, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3100 block of Minonee Drive. No bail was set.
At 3:54 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a citizen's assist near the 3300 block of Champion Street. Bail was set at $175.
At 7:30 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming alcohol after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at Mills Park. At the same incident, a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming alcohol and two counts of violation of bail conditions. Bail for the one was set at $150 and bail for the second was set at $6,150.
FRIDAY
At 12:04 a.m., William French, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of people walking in the roadway near Roop and Corbett streets. Bail was set at $3,500.
At 12:29 a.m., Melina Tucker, 29, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance warrant and violation of a suspension after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the Winnie Lane Woody's Casino. Bail was set at $3,500.
At 1:13 a.m., a 35-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Deer Run Road. Bail was set at $1,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
