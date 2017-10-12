2 arrested on fugitive from justice charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 10:19 a.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to yield to a pedestrian after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,075.

At 12:45 p.m., Charles Dixon, 18, of Fairfield, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of fugitive from justice and domestic battery at Mills Park. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:06 p.m., Michael Adams, 18, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice, license suspended and hit and run after deputies responded to reports of an accident near Roop and William. Adams was located near the 1900 block of Marie Drive. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:38 p.m., Shelby Essex, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 4th and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $2,500.

Recommended Stories For You

At 11:59 p.m., a 63-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. No bail was set.

THURSDAY

At 12:35 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense, failure to maintain a lane and expired registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Snyder and Center Avenues. Bail was set at $2,565.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.