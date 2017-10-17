2 held on domestic battery charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 17, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 5:38 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obstructing a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near Goni and Old Hot Springs Roads. Bail was set at $1,500.
At 7 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and minor consuming near the 2000 block of Lone Mountain Drive. Bail was set at $3,150.
At 1:30 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and failure to comply warrant near the 3400 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,554.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Reno man arrested on felony parole violation after fight says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- 2 held on domestic battery charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Two arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Reno man arrested on felony failure to appear says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Multiple deaths in Silver Springs being investigated
Trending Sitewide
- Carson High School senior makes supporting classmates and kids a priority
- ‘I just didn’t know how else to say ‘thank you’
- Carson High School has a new softball coach: Carlos Mendeguia
- Reno man arrested on felony parole violation after fight says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Homeland Security funding formula doesn’t recognize Vegas’s real population