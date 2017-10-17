 2 held on domestic battery charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 5:38 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obstructing a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near Goni and Old Hot Springs Roads. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 7 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and minor consuming near the 2000 block of Lone Mountain Drive. Bail was set at $3,150.

At 1:30 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and failure to comply warrant near the 3400 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,554.

