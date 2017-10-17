2 held on domestic battery charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 5:38 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obstructing a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near Goni and Old Hot Springs Roads. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 7 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and minor consuming near the 2000 block of Lone Mountain Drive. Bail was set at $3,150.

At 1:30 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and failure to comply warrant near the 3400 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,554.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes.